BOSTON (CBS) – The Patriots will officially be without offensive lineman Marcus Cannon and running back Sony Michel for Monday Night Football.

The team announced that Michel, Cannon, and Geneo Grissom have been downgraded to out for the game in Buffalo.

Michel was a longshot to play, only returning to practice Saturday for the first time since he suffered a knee injury against the Chicago Bears.

Cannon will miss a second straight game with a concussion. He practiced this week on a limited basis but was listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report.

