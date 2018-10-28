By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox and Dodgers almost made it through the entire World Series without experiencing a Manny Machado incident.

Almost.

The peaceful streak appeared to come to an end on Saturday night in Game 4 of the series, when Machado grounded out to third base for the second out of the ninth inning. Rafael Devers made a strong throw across the diamond to beat Machado by a full step. Yet as Machado came across the first base bag, his left foot came down directly on the heel of Red Sox first baseman Steve Pearce.

Hmm did Machado intentionally spike Steve Pearce here? pic.twitter.com/nkg5rXD5N3 — MLB on uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM_MLB) October 28, 2018

Whether or not it was intentional immediately became a debate, but for his part, Pearce didn’t even acknowledge the contact.

That didn’t stop the internet from reacting — with force.

Machado spikes Pearce for good measure. After not being Johnny Hustle. Again. — Tom Caron (@TomCaron) October 28, 2018

Machado has 85% of first base free and clear to step on and still hit Pearce’s foot. Just can’t help himself, can he? — Randy Scott (@RandyScottESPN) October 28, 2018

Machado blowing bubbles as he jogs down the first base line then cleating Pearce is the most amazing thing to happen this game pic.twitter.com/4Q24TFs0vD — Feitelberg (@FeitsBarstool) October 28, 2018

Hard to believe someone is about to give Manny Machado over a quarter billion dollars. — Dennis Miller (@DennisDMZ) October 28, 2018

Machado again stepped on a first baseman's foot (dirty play) after blowing a bubble on the way to first, which cannot make you faster. Red Sox get a crucial out on a terrific catch and throw by Devers. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 28, 2018

I can't believe it took us 'til the 2018 postseason to learn what a punk Machado is pic.twitter.com/c5vYgCIiEv — Shannon (@Miss_Met) October 28, 2018

If the incident involved a different player, perhaps it wouldn’t have even been mentioned. But considering Machado is coming off an NLCS during which he performed a couple of questionable slides and also kicked the leg of first baseman Jesus Aguilar …

… and considering Machado has his own history with spiking Red Sox fielders …

… this moment obviously generated quite a bit of attention.

For what it’s worth, though, Machado and Pearce — who played together in Baltimore — are apparently very friendly.

Pearce & Machado are very good friends. Pearce’s daughter was a flower girl in Machado’s wedding. — Alanna Rizzo (@alannarizzo) October 28, 2018

Plot twist: Manny Machado says Steve Pearce’s daughter was a flower girl at his wedding. #cantpredictbaseball — Gabe Lacques (@GabeLacques) October 28, 2018

In this case, the spiking — intentional or unintentional — won’t become a major story. But it likely won’t be forgotten as Machado continues to add such incidents to his history.

Machado, who’s set to become a free agent this winter, has gone 4-for-18 (.222) with no extra-base hits during this World Series.