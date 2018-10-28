BOSTON (CBS) — Considering Game 5 might be the final one of this year’s World Series, Fox finally busted out the big guns for their opening video.

It was only a matter of time, really, before the longstanding Celtics-Lakers rivalry was tapped into, and that’s why Larry Bird and Magic Johnson sat down — separately — to record a pregame video for Sunday night’s game.

The two legends have always shared their history, ever since they went toe-to-toe in college in the 1979 championship game. That carried throughout their professional careers and through retirement.

Of course it wouldn’t be a Larry Bird video without some trash talk, so Larry made sure to get in some jabs about the Red Sox entering the night leading 3-1 in the World Series over the Dodgers.

Johnson: “I love you, Larry. I wish you good luck. And you know I really mean it. Even though I don’t.” Bird: “Love you too, Magic, and you’re going to need a lot of luck, especially when you’re down 3-to-1.”

Bird then grabbed a Red Sox hat: “You know I’m going to need this to keep the light out of my eyes, because that trophy is shiny bright.”