BILLERICA (CBS) – Authorities in Billerica are urging residents to be on the lookout for coyotes after a spate of sightings over the last several days.

A homeowner on Whittier Road took a photo of a coyote that jumped a four-foot fence and killed a chicken.

Otherwise, the coyotes have not been aggressive.

But officials are warning folks to keep an eye on small pets and to not leave them unattended in the yard — even if it’s fenced.