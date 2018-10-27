BOSTON (CBS) — On Sunday afternoon, it looked like Sony Michel’s rookie season was over. Less than a week later, though, he was back on the practice field.

The rookie running back was a limited participant at Saturday’s practice in Foxboro, his first participation of the week.

Michel is officially listed as doubtful for the game, and he’s very unlikely to play. Still, the fact that he was able to return to the practice field at all in such a short time span has to be considered a positive for the team.

Here’s a full look at the injury report for the Patriots and Bills as they prepare for a Monday night meeting in Buffalo.

PATRIOTS

CB Eric Rowe — OUT

TE Jacob Hollister — OUT

OL Brian Schwenke — OUT

RB Sony Michel — DOUBTFUL

T Trent Brown — QUESTIONABLE

T Marcus Canon — QUESTIONABLE

WR Josh Gordon — QUESTIONABLE

DL Geneo Grissom — QUESTIONABLE

TE Rob Gronkowski — QUESTIONABLE

LB Dont’a Hightower — QUESTIONABLE

DE John Simon — QUESTIONABLE

DE Deatrich Wise — QUESTIONABLE

BILLS

QB Josh Allen — OUT

RB Taiwan Jones — OUT

DE Trent Murphy — OUT

RB LeSean McCoy — QUESTIONABLE

Quarterback Derek Anderson, receiver Kelvin Benjamin, running back Chris Ivory and tackle Jordan Mills were all full participants at Saturday’s Bills practice, after each had been on the injury report earlier in the week.