By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

2:45 p.m. ET: Oh my goodness. They’re going to go ahead and play another one? So soon? Really?

Well I suppose that is how things work around this time of year. No matter how long the previous night went, you’re going to have to head to the ballpark shortly thereafter and play another high-stakes game on a grand stage.

It’s the best.

Of course, from a Red Sox perspective, they have to be feeling loads of regret and angst regarding the events of last night. From a combined 0-for-23 night from the top four batters in the starting lineup (Betts, Bogaerts, Moreland, Martinez), to Eduardo Nunez needlessly jumping into the stands to give up a free base, to Ian Kinsler’s bad base running and worse defense, Game 3 was one that the Red Sox probably feel they should have stolen. But they did not.

And that puts a lot of pressure on Boston to win tonight. If the Red Sox can take the field tonight and play their game, impose themselves upon the Dodgers, and secure a victory, then they remain in complete control of this World Series.

If they let another one slip away? Well, this series will be going a lot longer than we thought it would just a few days ago.

What the Red Sox absolutely need is more production out of Mookie Betts. With an 0-for-7 night and with five runners left on base, he’s now hitting .222 with a paltry .608 OPS this postseason. That’s quite a significant dropoff from his .346 regular-season average and his 1.078 OPS, both of which contributed to his likely MVP season. Overall his postseason career batting average is .238 with a .647 OPS. And with a night as glaringly bad as Game 3, people are starting to take note. He can erase a lot of that with an MVP type performance in Game 4. He can also, of course, fan the flames with another bad night.

As for who will pitch and what the lineups will be, we don’t know yet. Both managers dumped their resources last night, so there was likely some overnight evaluation and some early-morning strategizing taking place on both sides. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts will address the media in L.A. at 4:45 p.m. ET, and Cora will be speaking at 5:45 p.m. ET.

When the news breaks this afternoon, we’ll have it covered right here in the live blog, along with updates and analysis from the first pitch to the final out. Hopefully it’s a little quicker than Game 3.

You can email Michael Hurley or find him on Twitter @michaelFhurley.