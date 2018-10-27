WEATHER ALERT:Weekend Nor'easter Will Bring Rain, Wind To New England
  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMDr. Chris Pet Vet
    11:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    11:30 AMThe Inspectors
    12:00 PMHope in the Wild
    12:30 PMPet Vet Dream Team
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, early voting, Hamilton, Local TV

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is joining members of the cast of “Hamilton” to encourage residents to vote early.

The Democratic mayor and members of the hit musical cast will hold the early voting event on Saturday at the Bruce C. Bolling Building in Roxbury.

Early voting for the Nov. 6 election started on Monday Oct. 22 in Massachusetts and runs through Friday Nov. 2. It’s designed to give people more flexibility to find a convenient time to get to the polls.

All registered voters are free to vote early at Boston City Hall or other locations across the city.

Statewide races on the ballot this year include governor and secretary of state. Boston voters will also choose a new district attorney for Suffolk County.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s