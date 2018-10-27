By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — The Dodgers won a hard-fought Game 3 in this World Series, and that’s putting it lightly.

At the end of a seven-hour-and-20-minute marathon that concluded with a walk-off solo homer in the bottom of the 18th inning, everyone involved with the Los Angeles Dodgers organization was excited. As one might imagine.

That was clear when the official Dodgers Twitter account sent out a replay of the home run, with a caption that played upon the Red Sox’ “Do Damage” postseason slogan.

It’s a pretty good tweet, all things considered. It’s the playoffs! What’s a little cyber-trash talk among opponents?

But in the wee hours of the morning, after Red Sox manager Alex Cora announced that his Game 4 starting pitcher was officially “TBA,” the Dodgers’ account busted out the claws.

The Dodgers’ World Series Game 4 starter is now TBD. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 27, 2018

Mee-owww!

That might have been a bit of an overreaction, considering there’s no way the Red Sox fully knew what they wanted to do. Nathan Eovaldi was supposed to be the Game 4 starter, but he ended up throwing 6-plus innings — and 97 pitches — in relief. So he was out.

It was going to come down to a lefty, whether it was Chris Sale on short rest, Drew Pomeranz on nearly a month of rest, or Eduardo Rodriguez, who pitched in Game 3 but only needed three pitches to retire the only batter he faced.

Ultimately it ended up being Rodriguez to get the call for Boston. And, well, the Dodgers don’t appear to be straying from the initial plan to start left-hander Rich Hill. (Though, as of four hours before first pitch, that had yet to be confirmed.)

But, oh me oh my, that is some attitude coming out of the Dodgers’ Twitter account after an epic Game 3 win. If L.A. can win Game 4, we should expect even more. But if the Sox’ come out on top to take the so-called “commanding” 3-1 series lead? We may see some retaliation. The Red Sox’ Twitter account doesn’t like to mess around.

