BOSTON (CBS) – Firefighters are on scene of a large fire at a 5-story apartment building in Boston’s Fenway neighborhood.

The fire broke out after 3:15 p.m. Saturday on Hemenway Street. The apartment building is located near Northeastern University.

Northeastern University Police urged people to avoid the area.

Flames are peaking out the roof of an apartment building on Hemenway Street. A bunch of Northeastern students are stranded out in the rain. @WBZ #WBZ pic.twitter.com/JrdTtq0c2e — Tiffany Chan (@TiffanyChanWBZ) October 27, 2018

No further details are currently available.

