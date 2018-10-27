DEVELOPING:Latest On Fatal Shooting At Pittsburgh Synagogue
BOSTON (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and her Republican challenger, state Rep. Geoff Diehl, are preparing to go head to head in their final debate of the campaign.

The one-hour debate is scheduled for Tuesday and will be broadcast live on WCVB at 7 p.m. and streamed on WCVB.com, BostonGlobe.com and Boston.com.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren and State Rep. Geoff Diehl (WBZ-TV)

Warren, often mentioned as a possible 2020 presidential contender, is running for her second six-year term in office. Diehl co-chaired President Donald Trump’s 2016 Massachusetts presidential campaign.

Warren has been a frequent critic of Trump. Trump has also repeatedly criticized the Massachusetts Democrat in tweets and speeches.

Independent candidate Shiva Ayyadurai is also on the ballot.

WGGB-TV and WSHM-TV in Springfield will simulcast the debate.

Election Day is Nov. 6. Early voting has begun in locations across the state.

