BOSTON (CBS) – Red Sox star Mookie Betts has received plenty of praise for his play on the field this season. But his action off the field is what’s gaining notoriety this time.

Former Red Sox player Lou Merloni, now a radio host at WEEI, shared a photo on Twitter taken by Mike Winter, a VIP host for clubs in the city.

Winter told WEEI he was coming out of a club at about 1:45 a.m. Thursday, hours after the Red Sox earned a win over the Dodgers in Game 2 of the World Series. Winter saw two men in hooded sweatshirts who had a shopping cart with trays of food they were handing out to homeless people outside Boston Public Library.

Little birdie told me an amazing story. This was the scene last night around 1am out in front of the Boston Library. Trays and trays of food fed the homeless. The man that delivered the food wasn’t looking for attention or praise BUT deserves it. God Bless you Mookie Betts pic.twitter.com/4Ox7O0edo4 — Lou Merloni (@LouMerloni) October 25, 2018

It turns out the Good Samaritans were Betts and his cousin. Winter said the act of kindness was done without fanfare – no cameras were in the area, and Betts walked off into the night once people began leaving the nearby club.

“You see a lot of celebrities do stuff for recognition but the fact was he was trying to stay totally on the down-low,” Winter told WEEI.com. “He wasn’t out looking for any recognition all. A lot of people are looking for a pat on the back and he wasn’t looking for that whatsoever. He was incognito just trying to do good.”