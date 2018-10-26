BOSTON (CBS) – The sign-stealing drama of the postseason is alive and well.

The latest bit of gamesmanship allegedly took place during Game 2 as the Dodgers scored twice off Red Sox pitcher David Price and took their only lead of the World Series.

Red Sox pitching coach Dana LeVangie said in an interview with Bleacher Report that Dodgers shortstop Manny Machado was making a series of gestures to the batter while he was leading off second base in the fourth inning, relaying what pitch was coming.

LeVangie said he wanted to go out to the mound before Yasiel Puig came to the plate, but was worried he would interrupt Price’s momentum after he struck out Enrique Hernandez in a 9-pitch at-bat to temporarily preserve the tie game.

Puig flared a single to center field to give Los Angeles a 2-1 advantage.

“Then I gotta go out. But I talked to him with some small things after that, and he got out of that inning,” LeVangie told Bleacher Report. “I had a clear point I wanted to [make] after that at-bat because I saw Manny the entire time. I knew what he was doing.”

In his interview, LeVangie was not critical of Machado. Instead, he said he was frustrated with himself that he didn’t go out to talk to Price before it was too late.

Price escaped the inning without further damage. The Red Sox used a 3-run rally in the fifth to regain the lead and take a 2-0 series lead with a 4-2 win.

When asked about the sign stealing incident during his media availability, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said only “I don’t have a take.”

Boston and Los Angeles will be back on the field Friday night at Dodger Stadium. The Red Sox may have to do something different with their signs to prevent a similar issue in Game 3.