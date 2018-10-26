BREAKING NEWS:FBI Arrests One Person In Connection With Mail Bombs
Filed Under:Local TV, Whitey Bulger

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston mobster Whitey Bulger has been moved from a prison in Florida to one in Oklahoma.

It’s not clear why, but the 89-year-old’s declining health may be a factor.

The Boston Globe reported that “Bulger’s health has deteriorated and he is expected to be moved to a federal prison medical facility.”

The U.S. Bureau of Prison’s website says Bulger is at the Federal Transfer Center in Oklahoma City. There are 1,576 total inmates there, both male and female.

Bulger is serving a life sentence for 11 murders.

