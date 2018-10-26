BREAKING NEWS:FBI Arrests 56-Year-Old Man In Florida In Connection With Mail Bombs
SOMERVILLE (CBS) – Somerville Mayor Joe Curtatone brought up Republican Senate candidate Geoff Diehl in a tweet about the package bomb suspect arrested Friday.

“The outside of this guy’s van looks like the inside of Geoff Diehl’s head,” Curtatone tweeted.

He had retweeted a picture purportedly showing the van seized during the investigation into potential explosives mailed to critics of President Donald Trump. It’s covered with political stickers, including one with a target around Hillary Clinton’s face, a “CNN sucks” sticker and other images promoting Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

The mail bombs suspect’s van was towed away from this store in Plantation, Florida, October 26, 2018. (Image credit: CBS News)

Curtatone had tweeted earlier “we knew the culprit was going to be someone like this.”

Diehl, challenging incumbent Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, co-chaired Trump’s 2016 campaign in Massachusetts.

Curtatone and Diehl have clashed on Twitter previously. If Diehl were to beat Warren in November, Curtatone says he’ll share a video of himself drinking a Sam Adams.

The mayor made headlines in August for vowing never to drink beer from the Boston Brewing Company again after founder Jim Koch reportedly met with Trump and thanked him for the tax cut.

Diehl has not yet issued a response to Curtatone’s latest jab.

