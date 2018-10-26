BREAKING NEWS:FBI Arrests One Person In Connection With Mail Bombs
BOSTON (CBS) – The Patriots are reportedly bringing in a New England native for a visit as they look to shore up the defensive side of the ball.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the team is hosting safety Obi Melifonwu for a visit. Melinfonwu, who was a second-round pick by the Oakland Raiders in 2017, was released this week.

Melinfonwu is a Grafton native who played safety at the University of Connecticut. Following his release, Melinfonwu visited the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday.

The safety played in five games as a rookie and has not suited up this year for the Raiders. Melinfonwu has spent the majority of his brief career on injured reserve.

