BOSTON (CBS) — Rob Gronkowski was once again limited for the Patriots at Friday’s walkthrough, but remains on track to play Monday night in Buffalo.

The tight end was one of nine players limited for the Patriots on Friday, as they gear up for their Monday Night Football showdown with the Bills. Once again, running back Sony Michel, cornerback Eric Rowe and center Brian Schwenke did not participate, making it unlikely they’ll play in New England’s Week 8 tilt.

Here is New England’s full practice report from Friday:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

Sony Michel, RB (knee)
Eric Rowe, CB (groin)
Brian Schwenke, C (foot)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Trent Brown, OL (ankle)
Marcus Cannon, OL (concussion)
Josh Gordon, WR (hamstring)
Geneo Grissom, DE (ankle)
Rob Gronkowski, TE (ankle/back)
Dont’a Hightower, LB (knee)
Jacob Hollister, TE (hamstring)
John Simon, DE (shoulder)
Deatrich Wise, DE (ankle/knee)

The Patriots will have another practice on Saturday, when they’ll release their injury report for Monday night’s game.

