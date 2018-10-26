CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – A Belmont woman is accused of trying to murder her elderly father at Mount Auburn Hospital.

Investigators say 53-year-old Tania Boghossian was staying with her 86-year-old father at the time of the alleged attack. The victim had been admitted to the hospital several days prior to the incident as a result of complications from dementia.

On October 12, a hospital worker reported hearing Boghossian say, “it’s okay dad, take your last breath” while they were behind a curtain in a hospital room. The worker, assigned by the hospital to watch the victim, allegedly witnessed Boghossian holding a pillow over her father’s face.

Boghossian was arrested and faces attempted murder charges. She was arraigned on October 22 and ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing.