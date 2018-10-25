WEATHER ALERT:Weekend Nor'easter Will Bring Rain, Wind To New England
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:00 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:30 PMJeopardy!
    8:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    8:31 PMYoung Sheldon
    View All Programs
By Dr. Mallika Marshall
Filed Under:Dr. Mallika Marshall, Smoke Alarm

BOSTON (CBS) – House fires are especially deadly when they occur while people are sleeping. Researchers at Nationwide Children’s Hospital found that kids are more likely to be aroused by smoke alarms using their mother’s voice than traditional alarms.

alarm Smoke Alarms With Mothers Voice Wake Children Up Faster

Smoke Alarm (WBZ-TV)

Children can be sound sleepers so waking them up can be challenging and when there’s a fire, seconds matter. So researchers tested four different smoke alarms on 176 children ages 5 to 12 at a sleep center in Ohio.

They found that a traditional high-pitched tone alarm awakened about 50% of the kids from sleep and it took them on average almost five minutes to leave the bedroom. But when the alarm featured their mother’s voice shouting instructions, 90% of the kids woke up and they left their bedroom in less than thirty seconds.

Calling out a child’s specific name did not make a difference so using one alarm with mom’s voice could work for more than one kid in a household.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s