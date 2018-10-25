BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox are just two wins away from another World Series title. A handful of their players may be bringing home even more hardware in the offseason.

You probably lost count how many times you said “Did you SEE that catch [insert any Red Sox outfielder] made?” during the 2018 season. Major League Baseball probably did too, so it should come as no surprise that all three of Boston’s outfielders are up for Gold Gloves when the season comes to an end.

Mookie Betts, Andrew Benintendi and Jackie Bradley Jr. are all finalists after dazzling in the outfield all season (and postseason) long. Betts is looking for his third straight Gold Glove in right field, while Benintendi and Bradley Jr. are looking to win their first in left and center, respectively. Bradley Jr. wasn’t even a finalist in 2017, so this is a huge improvement from last year’s snub.

The right side of the Boston infield is also up for Gold Gloves, with midseason pickup Ian Kinsler a finalist at second base while Mitch Moreland rounds out Boston’s group of defensive dynamos at first base.

The awards are voted on by managers and coaches, and winners will be announced on Nov. 4.