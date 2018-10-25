BREAKING NEWSSuspicious Package Sent To Robert DeNiro In Manhattan
Filed Under:Dorchester, MBTA

BOSTON (CBS) – An MBTA bus was hit by a car in Dorchester early Thursday morning.

It happened at the intersection of Columbia Road and Dudley Street around 6:30 a.m.

The MBTA said a preliminary investigation suggests the driver of the car ran a red light and crashed into the bus. That driver was cited by police, according to a T spokesman.

The driver, the bus driver and two passengers from the bus were taken to the hospital. The MBTA said the injuries were minor.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

