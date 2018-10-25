LOS ANGELES (CBS) – The Red Sox are West Coast-bound with a commanding lead in the World Series, and Los Angeles is trying to rid itself of all things Boston in preparation.

Dodgers fans can now have no guilt whatsoever if they choose to dine at the Boston Market in L.A.’s Redondo Beach, because there’s been a name change.

Hurley: Deflating The Dodgers

Helicopter shots from CBS Los Angeles show they’ve covered up the “Boston” with a white sign that says “Los Angeles” and “Go Blue.”

No word yet if California Pizza Kitchens in the Boston area will be retaliating.

A Boston Market in Philadelphia changed its name to “Philly Market” for the Eagles-Patriots Super Bowl earlier this year.

The Red Sox lead the Dodgers 2 games to 0 in the series. Game 3 is Friday night in Los Angeles.