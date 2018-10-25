DEVELOPING STORYSuspicious Packages Sent To Joe Biden, Robert DeNiro
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston Market, Dodgers, Local TV, Red Sox, World Series

LOS ANGELES (CBS) – The Red Sox are West Coast-bound with a commanding lead in the World Series, and Los Angeles is trying to rid itself of all things Boston in preparation.

Dodgers fans can now have no guilt whatsoever if they choose to dine at the Boston Market in L.A.’s Redondo Beach, because there’s been a name change.

Hurley: Deflating The Dodgers

Helicopter shots from CBS Los Angeles show they’ve covered up the “Boston” with a white sign that says “Los Angeles” and “Go Blue.”

boston market los angeles LA Boston Market Changes Name To Los Angeles Market For World Series

The altered Boston Market in L.A. (Image credit: CBS Los Angeles)

No word yet if California Pizza Kitchens in the Boston area will be retaliating.

A Boston Market in Philadelphia changed its name to “Philly Market” for the Eagles-Patriots Super Bowl earlier this year.

The Red Sox lead the Dodgers 2 games to 0 in the series. Game 3 is Friday night in Los Angeles.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s