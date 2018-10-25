  • WBZ TVOn Air

LAWRENCE (CBS) – The family of a teenager killed in the Merrimack Valley gas explosions plans to sue Columbia Gas.

The family’s lawyer announced Thursday that the lawsuit will be filed in the coming days.

18-year-old Leonel Rondon was killed when a home exploded and a chimney collapsed, crushing the car he was sitting in with 18-year-old Christian Figueroa and Figueroa’s 17-year-old brother.

leonel rondon 2 Family Of Teen Killed In Lawrence Gas Explosion To Sue Columbia Gas

Leonel Rondon (Facebook photo)

Rondon was the only person killed in the gas explosions.

Last month, the Figueroa family announced they are suing Columbia Gas for “gross negligence.” The family lost their home — where Rondon was killed — in the explosions.

Their lawsuit holds the utility responsible for “substantial personal injury and profound pain and suffering they are experiencing,” their attorney said in September.

boston house Family Of Teen Killed In Lawrence Gas Explosion To Sue Columbia Gas

A home on Chickering Road in Lawrence exploded Sept. 13, 2018. The chimney crushed an SUV, killing Leonel Rondon. (WBZ-TV)

Two explosions rocked the Figueroa family’s home on Chickering Road. Shakira Figueroa has endured several surgeries for her injuries, the lawsuit states.

Full gas restoration in the area was planned for Nov. 19, but that date may now be pushed back.

Officials say they will have a better idea of a timeline by Monday.

