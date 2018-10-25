In the video above, check out some of Phantom Gourmet’s favorite pizza spots in the region. Below, find the top ranked spots for pizza in Cambridge.

CAMBRIDGE (Hoodline) – Looking to sample a new pizza spot? If you’ll be in and around Cambridge, we have some cravable choices for you. Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top rated pizza hot spots in Cambridge, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce.

1. Russell House Tavern

Photo: Jane B./Yelp

Topping the list is Russell House Tavern in Riverside. The restaurant and cocktail bar delivers substantial single-serving pizzas as part of its New American pub-style menu.

Options include traditional Margherita and capicola and pepperoni versions, as well as a New England-inspired clam and pancetta pizza. And don’t overlook the breakfast pizza, made with chorizo, sunny side-up egg, fontina cheese, tomatoes, kale and peppers.

Located at 14 JFK St., it is the most popular spot for pizza in Cambridge, boasting four stars out of 1,834 reviews on Yelp.

2. Area Four

Photo: Michael U./Yelp

Next up is Kendall Square’s Area Four, situated at 500 Technology Square. The industrial interior belies the hands-on approach to pizza here. The pies are made with hand-pulled mozzarella and dough fermented for more than 30 hours.

Look for sausage and pickled banana peppers, and clam and bacon with hot peppers. There’s also a breakfast pizza at Area Four. It’s made with two eggs, buttermilk and sour cream sauce, cheddar, bacon, potato and pickled banana pepper relish.

With four stars out of 840 reviews on Yelp, the eatery has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Pinocchios Pizza & Subs

Photo: Karen L./Yelp

Riverside’s Pinocchios Pizza & Subs, located at 74 Winthrop St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving it four stars out of 641 reviews.

To design your own, first decide between the thick-crust Sicilian style or the thin-crust Neapolitan. Then choose from a list of toppings that includes the usual suspects — pepperoni, mushrooms and black olives — but also pineapple, anchovies and Buffalo chicken. If you’re indecisive, there’s always a list of available slices, or go with one of the popular sub sandwiches.

4. Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza

Photo: Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza/Yelp

Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza in East Cambridge is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 176 Yelp reviews. The international chain uses a wood-fired oven to quickly bake up pizzas as they’re ordered.

Most diners build their own from a long list of veggies, meats, cheeses and sauces, all for one price. Signature pies are also available, like the Art Lover with artichokes, mozzarella and ricotta, and the Red Vine, with ovalini mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, Parmesan, basil, red sauce and olive oil drizzle. Head over to One Canal Park to see for yourself.

5. Cambridge, 1

Photo: Simon L./Yelp

Finally, over in West Cambridge, check out Cambridge, 1., which has earned four stars out of 443 reviews on Yelp. It uses a charcoal grill to produce pizzas with a very thin and crispy crust.

Some creative pizza options include lobster, corn, scallion, cilantro and jalapeño, or grilled steak with slow-roasted tomatoes, Gorgonzola and arugula. Round out your meal with soups, salads and house-made pastas. It also serves craft beer, cider or wine. You can find the popular spot at 27 Church St.