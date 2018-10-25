DEVELOPING STORYSuspicious Packages Sent To Joe Biden, Robert DeNiro
CONCORD (CBS) – Two police cruisers crashed into each other during a chase overnight through several towns.

It all started in Brockton, just before 1 a.m. Thursday, when police went after a driver for motor vehicle violations on Route 24.

State Police joined the pursuit when it moved onto Route 93 north to Interstate 95 north and then to Route 2 west.

“As the suspect vehicle exited Rt 2 at Exit 50 in Concord at approximately 1:10 a.m., the Brockton and MSP cruisers made contact with each other, causing them to lose the suspect vehicle,” State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in a statement.

concordcrash Brockton And State Police Cruisers Crash During Chase On Route 2 In Concord

The Brockton and State Police cruisers crashed on Route 2. (WBZ-TV)

A Brockton officer ended up with minor injuries, according to Procopio.

The car they were chasing then went onto the eastbound side of Route 2, but drove in the westbound direction and police ended the pursuit.

That car was later found abandoned in Lincoln.  The search ended at 3:45 a.m. The driver has not been found.

