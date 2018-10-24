YARMOUTH (CBS) – Yarmouth Police are searching for a man who posed as a minister, then allegedly stole credit cards from a bridal party.

Police say 39-year-old James Stern officiated a wedding in September.

During the ceremony, some of the bridesmaids had their credit cards stolen.

Police say the wedding is invalid because Stern wasn’t licensed.

A warrant has been issued for Stern’s arrest on charges of larceny of $1,200 by false pretense and impersonating a public official.

Stern has 51 entries on his record in Massachusetts for similar crimes dating back to 1994. He also has an active warrant in New Jersey for burglary and has a criminal history in Rhode Island and Connecticut.

Anyone with details on where Stern is should call police.