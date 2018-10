CONCORD (CBS) – A construction worker died in an accident at the Willard Elementary School in Concord on Wednesday.

The Middlesex District Attorney says a 55-year-old man from Sutton was operating a flatbed truck with a crane on it when there was an apparent mechanical failure.

The worker was struck by the construction equipment and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is not considered suspicious. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.