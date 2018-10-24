(MARE) – Shemar is an adorable 6 year old boy of Caucasian and African American descent. Active and busy, Shemar likes to play outside on his bike and his scooter. He also likes to read, play with Legos, play with his superhero figures, coloring and watching movies. He gets along well with all in his foster family including his foster dad, mom and 3 foster siblings. He needs clear expectations and limits and then he can easily follow a routine

Entering 1st grade in fall 2018, Shemar does well in school with the help of a sticker chart. He gets along well with his teachers and with his school peers.

Freed for adoption, Shemar would do well in any family constellation with or without other children in the home. The ideal family will need to keep him active, loved and provide him with a structured home with clear routines and limits. He has sibling with whom he would like to maintain contact with monthly. Right now, they visit with Shemar monthly.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.