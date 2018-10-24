WAKEFIELD (CBS) – Members of a historic Wakefield church are thanking firefighters and the community for their support after a lightning strike likely sparked a massive fire Tuesday night.

A witness said lightning hit the 180-foot steeple of the First Baptist Church of Wakefield around 7 p.m. Flames quickly spread through the building and the steeple came tumbling down.

There was a class going on in the church at the time, but everyone was able to safely escape. No injuries were reported.

It took more than 100 firefighters to knock down the flames.

The church issued a statement following the fire.

While we lost our historic building from a lightning strike this week, we praise Jesus that our church community was kept safe. A very big thank you to the many firefighters who did their jobs with excellence, and to the outpouring of support from the community.

We know that we serve a God who specializes in restoring brokenness and who can bring beauty even from ashes. So we move into the future with trust, hope, and gratitude.

Anyone who would like to donate to the church can send checks to:

First Baptist Church

8 Lafayette Street

Wakefield, MA 01880