BOSTON (CBS) – The Red Sox weren’t the only winners in Game 1 of the World Series Tuesday night.
Mookie Betts singled to lead off the home half of the first inning against the Dodgers on Tuesday night. He then stole second base, and by doing so unlocked an annual Taco Bell promotion.
The fast food restaurant offers a free Doritos Locos taco for everyone in America if a player steals a base during the World Series.
Thanks to Betts, customers can now snag their taco at any participating restaurant on Thursday, November 1.
Don’t expect Red Sox utility man Brock Holt to be among those cashing in though. He joked after the game that he would be staying away from Taco Bell because “you end up on the toilet all night.”
“I’ll probably stay away from the free taco. I’ll let everyone else get it,” Holt said.