BOSTON (CBS) – The Red Sox weren’t the only winners in Game 1 of the World Series Tuesday night.

Mookie Betts singled to lead off the home half of the first inning against the Dodgers on Tuesday night. He then stole second base, and by doing so unlocked an annual Taco Bell promotion.

The fast food restaurant offers a free Doritos Locos taco for everyone in America if a player steals a base during the World Series.

When you just got free tacos for the entire country. pic.twitter.com/KZoPszVWip — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 24, 2018

Thanks to Betts, customers can now snag their taco at any participating restaurant on Thursday, November 1.

Don’t expect Red Sox utility man Brock Holt to be among those cashing in though. He joked after the game that he would be staying away from Taco Bell because “you end up on the toilet all night.”

“I’ll probably stay away from the free taco. I’ll let everyone else get it,” Holt said.