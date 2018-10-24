BOSTON (CBS) – Young Red Sox fans lined up outside Fenway Park before the sun rose Wednesday for the deal of a lifetime – $9 World Series tickets for students.

Major League Baseball makes 100 student tickets available for each playoff game for the discounted rate of $9, instead of the thousands of dollars some end up paying for World Series seats.

WBZ-TV’s Anna Meiler talked to some college students who were pulling all-nighters and skipping class for a chance to go to Game 2 for cheap.

“Best a Boston sports fan is the best thing ever,” one student said. “I can’t believe I get to go to a World Series game for $9.”

The tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis and go on sale two hours before the game. A student ID is required for purchase.