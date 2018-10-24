BOSTON (CBS) — While Rob Gronkowski and Sony Michel were among the players missing from Wednesday’s Patriots practice, the news continues to be positive on the injury front for both players.

Gronk was absent after missing Sunday’s win over the Bears with a bad back that flared up last Friday. But there’s “a shot” that Gronkowski could return Monday night when the Patriots pay a visit the Buffalo Bills, according to The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride.

The news isn’t as great for Michel, but it isn’t nearly as bad as initialy expected when the running back suffered a nasty ankle injury Sunday afternoon in Chicago. League sources tell McBride that Michel may not be out for very long and may only miss 1-2 weeks.

— Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) October 24, 2018

Also missing from Wednesday’s practice were right tackle Marcus Cannon (concussion), cornerback Eric Rowe (groin) and defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. (ankle/knee).

Duke Dawson did practice on Wednesday, meaning the team used one of their two designated to return/IR spots on the rookie corner.