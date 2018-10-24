BOSTON (CBS) — If you were hoping the Patriots would add seven-time Pro Bowl corner Patrick Peterson ahead of next week’s NFL trade deadline, you’ll be a little disappointed with the latest development.

The Cardinals cornerback wants out of Arizona, requesting a trade earlier this week. But he will not be landing in New England, according to NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran:

A source tells me the team hasn’t had a single conversation about making a deal with Arizona for the 28-year-old corner. Noodling about how the team would be able to make him fit is a “waste of time.” It’s not that Peterson isn’t good. He’s terrific. It’s just not feasible given the Patriots current salary cap situation.

Curran points out that the Patriots just don’t have the space to add Peterson’s $11 million salary, even after they re-worked Stephon Gilmore’s contract last week. While Curran expects the Patriots to make a trade ahead of the deadline, it just won’t be for Arizona’s All Pro corner.

Peterson also broke his silence on the matter via Twitter Wednesday afternoon, releasing a statement that makes it sound like he would like to remain in Arizona.

There had been some murmurs that New England was in on trade talks for Peterson, who has picked off 23 passes during his eight-year NFL career. CBS Sports analyst Bryant McFadden, who is also Peterson’s cousin, told an Arizona sports radio station on Tuesday that the Patriots had been “pretty aggressive” in their quest to trade for Peterson. McFadden also mentioned the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles, though the Saints pulled off a trade for New York Giants corner Eli Apple on Tuesday.

While it’s fun to picture Peterson lining up with Gilmore, giving the Patriots an incredible cornerback tandem, it doesn’t sound like that will be coming to fruition this season.