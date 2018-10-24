BOSTON (CBS) – Some lucky shoppers got quite the surprise in Boston Wednesday.

“We got here and I looked up I was like no way I can’t believe this,” Christina Langeley said.

Nathan Eovaldi spent the afternoon before Game 2 of the World Series helping out at Modell’s on Boylston Street.

“It’s awesome! When we walked in, I saw the cameras and I said is something going on? Then he asked me, did I want this shirt and I looked at him and I said that’s Nathan!” CJ Buckan explained.

“The true fans are like, oh is it really him? So it is fun to be a part of it,” Eovaldi said.

Eovaldi, starting pitcher and makeshift babysitter? “Her name is Everly and she is 11-weeks-old and she is a big Red Sox fan,” Langeley said after she asked Eovaldi to take a picture with her daughter.

She hopes her daughter will be a good luck charm.

Eovaldi was happy to take the picture. “That’s the first time I’ve ever had to hold a baby so it’s all in good fun. The baby was cute,” he said.

However, he wasn’t there alone. Kevin Millar joined in on the fun, too.

“It’s like I always said when we played here it’s like you had two and a half million family members in the city of Boston. I grew up in LA so I have family rooting for the Dodgers but this is like home,” Millar said.

Both were there for a cause. Eovaldi was helping sell the “Beat LA” shirts. A dollar of the proceeds goes to Boston’s Way Home Fund.

“We want to beat LA and we want to beat homelessness in Boston,” Mitchell Modell said.

Even after Tuesday night’s shutout inning, Eovaldi can’t say for sure when he will pitch next but you can bet he will be ready. “I feel great. Yeah I mean, I’m not very sore today we got that first win out of the way and hopefully number two and finish in LA,” he explained.

Eovaldi may be new to this city but he says he wants to help win Boston fans another World Series and wouldn’t mind signing with the Red Sox again next year.