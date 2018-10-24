  • WBZ TVOn Air

PINKHAM NOTCH, N.H. (AP) — The calendar says winter’s about two months away, but it’s in full swing atop Mount Washington, the highest peak in northeastern United States.

The Mount Washington Observatory posted Wednesday morning on Facebook that it got 18 inches of snow, with drifts as high as 6 feet.

Night observer Ryan Knapp found snow depths ranging from knee to waist-deep. He dug a path to get to some of the observatory’s instruments.

capture13 Winter In Full Swing Atop Mount Washington

Heavy snow fell atop Mount Washington. (Image Credit: Mount Washington Observatory)

After getting off to a slow start for October for snowfall, the summit has surpassed the 17.6 inches of average snowfall for the month.

It was part of a storm that brought more than 6 inches of snow to parts of northern New Hampshire. Light snow showers were expected in the area throughout Wednesday and Thursday.

