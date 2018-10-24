BOSTON (CBS) — It’s not the weekly award you’d expect Dont’a Hightower to win, but the Patriots linebacker has some new hardware for his mantle.

After blocking a punt in Sunday’s 38-31 New England victory over the Chicago Bears, Hightower has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Hightower shoved tight end Ben Braunecker out of his way and got to punter Pat O’Donnell before he could boot the ball away, logging the first blocked punt of his career:

It was quite the highlight for Hightower and the Patriots. Kyle Van Noy scooped up the loose ball and returned it 29 yards for a touchdown, putting the Patriots ahead for good, 31-24, midway through the third quarter.

This is the second time of Hightower’s career that he’s earned a Player of the Week Award, having been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 6 of 2016 after recording 13 tackles and a sack in the end zone for a safety in a win against the Cincinnati Bengals.