  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dont'a Hightower, Local TV, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s not the weekly award you’d expect Dont’a Hightower to win, but the Patriots linebacker has some new hardware for his mantle.

After blocking a punt in Sunday’s 38-31 New England victory over the Chicago Bears, Hightower has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Hightower shoved tight end Ben Braunecker out of his way and got to punter Pat O’Donnell before he could boot the ball away, logging the first blocked punt of his career:

hightower After Blocking Punt Vs. Bears, Patriots Donta Hightower Named AFC Special Teams Player Of Week

(GIF from NFL.com/GamePass)

It was quite the highlight for Hightower and the Patriots. Kyle Van Noy scooped up the loose ball and returned it 29 yards for a touchdown, putting the Patriots ahead for good, 31-24, midway through the third quarter.

This is the second time of Hightower’s career that he’s earned a Player of the Week Award, having been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 6 of 2016 after recording 13 tackles and a sack in the end zone for a safety in a win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s