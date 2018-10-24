BOSTON (CBS) — There may be no slowing down these 2018 Boston Red Sox.

Boston trailed the Dodgers 2-1 in the fifth inning in Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday night at Fenway Park. But the Red Sox put forth a two-out rally that turned a 2-1 deficit into a 4-2 lead to stun Los Angeles and turn this game.

That score would hold, as Craig Kimbrel recorded the save in the ninth.

In that three-run fifth, Steve Pearce walked with the bases loaded against Ryan Madson, before J.D. Martinez delivered a two-run single to right field.

David Price pitched well for Boston, allowing just two runs over six innings.

The Red Sox opened the scoring with a two-out RBI single from Ian Kinsler in the second inning.

Hyun-Jin Ryu was chased in that fifth inning, as he was tagged for four runs on six hits and a walk in his 4.2 innings pitched.

Full recap to come…