CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – A Cambridge man was arrested Tuesday night after police seized a cache of illegal weapons, including three assault rifles and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Mathew Devine, 39, was arrested at his Seven Pines Ave. home following a 4-month investigation.

Cambridge Police said Devine was in possession of 25 illegal guns, three assault rifles, parts to make dozens more guns, and other items.

Devine received more than 75 packages in the mail valued at more than $26,000 in recent months. Among them was a complete AR-15 build kit and a milling machine.

The gun parts were purchased online, police said. The parts were assembled into “untraceable complete firearms” even though Devine did not have a license to carry. Five bullet proof vests and other body armor were also found in Devine’s home.

A member of the United States Postal Inspection Services reported suspicious deliveries at Devine’s home, which led to the investigation.

Devine is facing a laundry list of charges, including possession of a firearm or ammunition without an FID card and illegal possession of assault rifles. Police do not have any evidence that Devine was planning an attack.

Devine is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Cambridge District Court.

“I wanted to commend our Detectives and our cooperating partners, who have diligently worked on this case over the last several months,” said Cambridge Police Commissioner Branville Bard. “The operation that was identified was deeply troubling and the results of this long-term investigation will make a significant positive impact on our community.”