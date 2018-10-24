BOSTON (CBS) — While Ottawa’s Mark Borowiecki was not penalized for throwing an elbow at Bruins rookie Urho Vaakanainen Tuesday night, the NHL would like to have a word with the Senators defenseman.

Borowiecki has a hearing with the league on Wednesday and will likely face supplemental discipline for the questionable hit that sidelined Vaakanainen with a concussion.

Urho Vaakanainen takes a Borowiecki elbow to the face. He's getting tended to on the bench. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/aCLBZnFOPL — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) October 23, 2018

The hit came in the first period as the Senators tried to clear some traffic in front of their net. As Vaakanainen made his way toward the net, Borowiecki looked up and sent an elbow/forearm at the 19-year-old’s head. Watching the replay, the hit looks pretty intentional on Borowiecki’s part.

He’ll be trying to convince the NHL otherwise on Wednesday, but should probably be prepared to sit out the next few games. Borowiecki has been suspended once before in his career, earning a two-game ban for a hit from behind on Kings forward Tyler Toffoli during the 2016-17 season.

It’s extremely unfortunate for Vaakanainen, who had a chance at some serious playing time on the Boston blue line with Charlie McAvoy, Kevan Miller and Torey Krug all sidelined due to injuries. Instead, he joins them on the ever-growing list of injured Boston defensemen.