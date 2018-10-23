WOBURN (CBS) — Brad Casler, the driver involved in the deadly Sweet Tomatoes crash chose to testify in Middlesex Superior Court Tuesday. Casler, 57, faces two motor vehicle homicide charges for the deaths of 32-year-old Gregory Morin and 57-year-old Eleanor Miele.

In March of 2016, Casler’s S.U.V went through a Newton intersection and drove into a pizza shop, killing two and injuring seven others.

Before Tuesday, Casler had never publicly commented on the case; his attorney has blamed Casler’s multiple sclerosis for the crash and said he should not be held criminally responsible.

As a part of his defense, Casler’s attorney asked him about his multiple sclerosis, how it impacts his daily life, and what it does to his body. “It just haunts it, that’s what it does, you never know,” Casler responded, “It’s sometimes termed as the snowflake disease because every case is different. The one predictable thing about multiple sclerosis is that it’s unpredictable.”

He was diagnosed in 1996.

The attorney judge sidebars are awkward with Brad Casler left sitting on witness stand alone, jury looking on, victims’ families in front row, his brother who also has MS, emotional & standing at one point in the back of the room. #wbz — Christina Hager (@HagerWBZ) October 23, 2018

Casler testified that he was driving to Trader Joe’s and on the phone with a friend through Bluetooth on the night of the crash. “As I’m driving I felt weird, my body felt strange to me, which has never happened before and I didn’t know what was going on and I said to him, ‘I have to get off the phone’… The car was speeding up and I just didn’t know what was happening and I just couldn’t control it at that time,” he said.

Casler was then asked what happened next.

“I don’t know, I don’t know, It haunts me every day that I don’t know what happened. I just don’t remember. I think about it all day long, I think about it at night, I wake up and shake at night lately.”

The next thing Casler remembers, he said, was being in the hospital.

He later was questioned about the crash again and repeated that he was unable to remember key details. Casler testified that he was unable to remember if his hands were on the wheel, if he moved into the left lane on Chestnut Street to avoid traffic, if he tried to get out of the car immediately following the crash, if he informed EMTs of his multiple sclerosis, or if he told EMTs he did not have an episode that caused the crash.

“I hit my head, I had a concussion which was reported, I don’t remember what happened, I have no idea what happened,” he said.

Brad Casler is crying while he waits on the witness stand, attorneys at sidebar with judge. #wbz — Christina Hager (@HagerWBZ) October 23, 2018

According to Casler, his multiple sclerosis has gotten worse in recent years, partially due to stress. He mentioned “this unfortunate situation,” likely the crash and the continuing legal battle, along with caring for his mother who was sick with cancer and dementia over the last few years. Casler teared up when he said she died last week.

Brad Casler chokes up as he explains he stopped working in commercial real estate to care for his mother dying of cancer #wbz pic.twitter.com/aXXIKd7XHc — Christina Hager (@HagerWBZ) October 23, 2018

Police revoked Casler’s license following the crash. Casler testified that he no longer has any desire to drive anyway, although he still has a handicap placard which he had used occasionally when fatigued.

His driving history was a heavy topic throughout the questioning. Casler had previously worked in commercial real estate for about 30 years and sometimes his job required him to drive 7 days a week, he testified. At times, his multiple sclerosis prevented him from leaving his house and going to work appointments.

He also said he has never heard people with multiple sclerosis being advised to keep driving trips short when fatigue is an issue, not to drive in heavy traffic, or not drive in bad weather. Casler testified in years past he had researched how to be a safe driver as someone with multiple sclerosis.

At points, he recalls specifically not getting into the car because of multiple sclerosis but did not give any specific dates.

Defense to Brad Casler: “Had anyone ever told you before that day that you shouldn’t be driving a motor vehicle?” “Objection.” “Sustained.” Casler testifying in his own trial over fatal Sweet Tomatoes crash. #wbz — Christina Hager (@HagerWBZ) October 23, 2018

“I was never advised not to drive.” Brad Casler blurted out this key comment in front of the jury, through attorney objections. #wbz — Christina Hager (@HagerWBZ) October 23, 2018

Casler’s girlfriend appeared as a witness earlier Tuesday. Elena Du Plessis told the court that Casler called her the night of the crash from Newton-Wellesley Hospital. When she arrived at the hospital and was able to see him, “he was going on like ‘it was terrible’ and ‘I don’t know why I’m okay,'” Du Plessis recalled.

The Commonwealth then rested their case.

This is new. Defense attorney is arguing (without the jury in the room) there’s no evidence that Brad Casler was operating his own SUV when it crashed into Sweet Tomatoes killing 2 customers in 2016. Judge didn’t buy it…denies his motion for directed not guilty verdict #wbz — Christina Hager (@HagerWBZ) October 23, 2018

While Casler used a walker to reach the stand, his girlfriend testified that he never needed to use a walker or a cane before the crash.