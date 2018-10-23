  • WBZ TV

Filed Under:Local TV, Six Flags, World Series

AGAWAM (CBS) – Six Flags New England and Six Flags Magic Mountain in California are making a friendly wager for the World Series.

If (when) the Red Sox win, Magic Mountain must fly a Sox flag at the main gate and temporarily rename its “New Revolution” roller coaster “The Red Sox Revolution.”

But if Los Angeles manages to take the title, the Agawam amusement park will fly a Dodgers flag and “The Thunderbolt” wooded roller coaster will become “Dodgers Thunderbolt” for the opening weekend of “Holiday in the park.”

The World Series kicks off Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

