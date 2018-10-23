AGAWAM (CBS) – Six Flags New England and Six Flags Magic Mountain in California are making a friendly wager for the World Series.

If (when) the Red Sox win, Magic Mountain must fly a Sox flag at the main gate and temporarily rename its “New Revolution” roller coaster “The Red Sox Revolution.”

Related: Juiciest World Series Storylines

But if Los Angeles manages to take the title, the Agawam amusement park will fly a Dodgers flag and “The Thunderbolt” wooded roller coaster will become “Dodgers Thunderbolt” for the opening weekend of “Holiday in the park.”

Let’s Go @dodgers! We have a friendly World Series wager with @SF_newengland who root for the @RedSox. Bragging rights, renaming a coaster at the opening of #HolidayinthePark, and changing up our park president’s blue jersey are at stake. Let’s GO @dodgers! #LADetermined — Six Flags MM (@SFMagicMountain) October 22, 2018

The World Series kicks off Tuesday night at Fenway Park.