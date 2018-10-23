  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Elizabeth Rooney, Local TV, Rosie O'Donnell, Worcester

NEW YORK (CBS/AP) — Rosie O’Donnell is getting married.

The 56-year-old confirmed to People magazine on Monday her engagement to 33-year-old Elizabeth Rooney.

rosie rooney Rosie ODonnell Is Engaged To A Worcester Police Officer, No Wedding Date Set

Elizabeth Rooney and Rosie O’Donnell attend Family Equality Council’s ‘Night At The Pier’ at Pier 60 on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Family Equality Council)

O’Donnell says their wedding date is “a long time in the future.” They’ve had a long-distance relationship because O’Donnell lives in New York and Rooney lives in Boston, though O’Donnell has been appearing in the Boston area to film her Showtime series “SMILF.”

O’Donnell says the Army veteran is “a wonderful woman.”

“She’s very much an equal, she’s very much her own person and loves what she does. She’s a pretty unbelievable young woman,” she added.

Rooney is a mounted police officer with the Worcester Police Department.

View this post on Instagram

T.G.I.F 🐎 ❤ #MountedPolice

A post shared by E L I Z A B E T H 🍀 🇮🇪 (@blue_eyedsoul) on

O’Donnell married Kelli Carpenter in 2004, but they separated in 2007. She married Michelle Rounds in 2012 and they divorced in 2015.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s