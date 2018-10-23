BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox are once again rolling with 11 pitchers for the World Series, but there has been a change in the Boston bullpen.

The Red Sox announced their 25-man roster for the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and lefty reliever Drew Pomeranz has replaced righty Brandon Workman in the Boston pen. Knuckleballer Steven Wright was once again left off the Boston roster.

The Dodgers have a handful of lefties in their lineup, so Pomeranz gives Boston another pitcher for lefty matchups. But he’s coming off a terrible regular season, having gone 2-6 with a 6.08 ERA in 26 appearances (including 11 starts) and he hasn’t pitched since Sept. 30.

But everything has come up gold for Boston manager Alex Cora this postseason, so we’ll see if this move follows that trend. Here is Boston’s full roster for the Fall Classic:

PITCHERS (11): Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier, Nathan Eovaldi, Heath Hembree, Joe Kelly, Craig Kimbrel, Drew Pomeranz, Rick Porcello, David Price, Eduardo Rodriguez, Chris Sale

CATCHERS (3): Sandy Leon, Blake Swihart, Christian Vázquez

INFIELDERS (7): Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, Brock Holt, Ian Kinsler, Mitch Moreland, Eduardo Núñez, Steve Pearce

OUTFIELDERS (4): Andrew Benintendi, Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr., J.D. Martinez

And here’s the roster that the Dodgers will roll out against the Red Sox:

PITCHERS (12): Scott Alexander, Pedro Baez, Walker Buehler, Dylan Floro, Rich Hill, Kenley Jansen, Clayton Kershaw, Ryan Madson, Kenta Maeda, Hyun-Jin Ryu, Julio Urias, Alex Wood

CATCHERS (2) Austin Barnes, Yasmani Grandal

INFIELDERS (5) Brian Dozier, Ryan Frees, Manny Machado, Max Muncy, Justin Turner

OUTFIELDERS (6)Cody Bellinger, Kike Hernandez, Matt Kemp, Joc Pederson, Yasiel Puig, Chris Taylor

Game 1 of the World Series is Tuesday night at Fenway Park, with Red Sox ace Chris Sale getting the start against Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is set for 8:09 p.m.