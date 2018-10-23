BOSTON (CBS) — The World Series is back in Boston, with the Red Sox set to do battle with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Fall Classic.

The Dodgers are in the World Series for the second straight season, while the Red Sox are back for the first time since they won it all in 2013. The Red Sox are the heavy favorites, having won 108 games in the regular season before plowing through their American League counterparts in the divisional and championship series, and the WBZ-TV/CBS Boston Sports team is feeling pretty confident about having another parade through the streets of Boston sometime in the next few weeks.

Here are our World Series predictions, with Game 1 between the Red Sox and Dodgers set for Tuesday night at Fenway Park:

Steve Burton, WBZ-TV Sports

The Red Sox are the best team in baseball. After winning a franchise record 108 games during the regular season, they’ve breezed through the playoffs. They finished off the Yankees in the Bronx and Astros in Houston, all without losing a road game.

Red Sox in 6

Dan Roche, WBZ-TV Sports

I’m hoping that this series goes seven games. I love the drama. There’s nothing better.

However, I think the Red Sox continue to show why they’ve been the best team in baseball from start to finish this season. They may start slow, as they’ve seemingly done all postseason, but in the end I think they prevail.

Red Sox in 7

Levan Reid, WBZ-TV Sports

The Red Sox were the best team in baseball during the regular season and during this playoff run, the have simply dispatched the next two best teams in the Astros and the Yankees. They should make quick work of the Dodgers.

Red Sox in 5

Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

I’m done betting against these Red Sox. Maybe that’s a bit reactionary to what they just did in the ALCS, but after you rip off four straight against the defending champs, winning three of those games on the road? How are you supposed to do anything else?

Obviously the Dodgers are a very good team, and most of them have World Series experience from last year. They’ll have the motivation to win it this time, and all of that. But it just feels like there’s no stopping this Red Sox team. We’ve seen that before here in Boston, and we know that it can be true.

For me, a big X factor is going to be the weather. The Red Sox at least have some experience playing on some cold nights this October. The Dodgers have played in L.A., Atlanta, and indoors in Milwaukee. The temperatures in the 40s in Boston will be a shock to their system, and if they fall behind in this series, there’s no way they come back.

Chris Sale is overdue to overcome whatever he’s dealing with, and Mookie Betts hasn’t even begun playing like Mookie Betts. I think it all comes together here for Boston, and quickly.

Red Sox in 5

Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

The Yankees and Astos couldn’t derail Boston’s historical season, and I don’t think the Dodgers will either. While Los Angeles has some solid pitching, there is no stopping this Red Sox run. They just have that feeling around them that no matter what goes wrong, they’re still going to find a way to win.

Get the duck boats ready — again.

Red Sox in 5