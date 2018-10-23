BOSTON (CBS) — As the Red Sox and Dodgers prepare to square off in the 2018 Fall Classic, a piece of World Series history is set to hit the auction block.

A program from the first World Series in baseball history has been discovered and will be auctioned off online by Huggins & Scott Auctions from Nov. 2-15. The program is from Game 7 of the 1903 World Series between the Boston Americans and Pittsburgh Pirates. Boston won the game 7-5 at Exposition Park in Pittsburgh, taking the best-of-nine (yes, best-of-nine) series fives games to three.

The program is still in decent condition considering it’s 115 years old and was scored in pencil by a fan, making it a special and rare piece of baseball memorabilia. It’s the sole existing copy from Game 7 of the series, in which Cy Young led Boston to a victory. The program is 10 pages long and also features head-shot photos of Pirates players Honus Wagner, Harry Smith and Claude Ritchey, among others.

“This extraordinary World Series program is among the rarest and most desirable baseball memorabilia,” Huggins & Scott owner Bill Huggins said of the unique item. “The Fall Classic captives fans every October. This program reveals the excitement a fan had watching this first ever World Series.”

There are only two other known 1903 World Series programs. One is owned by the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown while a second copy sold for nearly $250,000 at the 2011 Louisville Slugger Museum auction.

If you’re a baseball buff in Boston and want to get your hands on this rare item, hopefully you didn’t spend too much money on Sox-Dodgers tickets. The program is expected to sell for between $150,000-$250,000.