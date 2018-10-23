BOSTON (CBS) — Yaz will be back at Fenway Park Tuesday night to throw out the first pitch for the Red Sox ahead of the World Series.

Carl Yastrzemski will throw out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of Tuesday night’s Game 1 between the Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers, the team announced Tuesday afternoon.

Yaz has quite the track record throwing out the first pitch ahead of Game 1 of the World Series. He threw out the first pitch in 2004, 2007 and 2013, and the Red Sox won all three of those games. They also went on to win all three of those World Series.

So you can understand why the Red Sox don’t want to mess with this tradition. Maybe Yaz will have some more first pitch magic for the Sox on Tuesday night.

Game 1 will get underway at 8:09 p.m. at Fenway Park, but fans are asked to be in their seats by 7:15 p.m. for pregame ceremonies. Before Yaz fires a strike to get the series started, James Taylor will perform the National Anthem.

The Red Sox also announced that, like 2013, members of the 2004 World Series Champion Red Sox will throw the ceremonial first pitch of Game 2.