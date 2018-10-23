BOURNE (CBS) – As tornado warnings hit southeastern Massachusetts Tuesday afternoon, photos and videos showed dramatic images of funnel clouds in the area.
One video taken by Glen Bryant showed a possible tornado or waterspout by the Bourne Bridge.
“You can see the clearly formed funnel there, this is a no-doubter,” WBZ-TV Chief Meteorologist Eric Fisher said. “We don’t see very clear views of funnels in southern New England too often. . . this is one of the clearest ones that I can remember around the area in the last few years.”
Another video shot by Dan Corey showed a waterspout on the Cape Cod Canal.
“That’s right in the canal,” Fisher said. “That is a clear touchdown of a waterspout and a tornado if it did come ashore on the banks there.”
Impressive storm clouds could be seen for miles; Daniel Wood captured a wall cloud right over the canal in Sandwich.
There were no immediate reports of damage, but hail coated the ground in some spots.
