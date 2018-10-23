BOSTON (CBS) – A 102-year-old Red Sox fan is being released from a Rhode Island hospital Tuesday so she can attend her fourth World Series at Fenway Park.

Mary Latowski is recovering from a stroke she suffered about three and a half weeks ago. She’s been in rehab working to get stronger.

Motivating her the whole time is the chance that she might be able to see the Sox in the World Series. Her grandkids plan to take her to Game 2 Wednesday night.

“My grandson was here on Sunday and he said ‘Grandma, You gotta get ready for the fourth World Series, I’m taking you,’” Latowski said. “I said I’ll do my best.”

Related: World Series Roster Breakdown

Latowski attended World Series games at Fenway in 2004, 2007 and 2013.

The last time the Red Sox played the Dodgers in the World Series was 102 years ago, when she was born.