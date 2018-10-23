Filed Under:Local TV, Red Sox, World Series

BOSTON (CBS) – A 102-year-old Red Sox fan is being released from a Rhode Island hospital Tuesday so she can attend her fourth World Series at Fenway Park.

Mary Latowski is recovering from a stroke she suffered about three and a half weeks ago. She’s been in rehab working to get stronger.

Mary Latowski (Image credit: WPRI-TV)

Motivating her the whole time is the chance that she might be able to see the Sox in the World Series. Her grandkids plan to take her to Game 2 Wednesday night.

“My grandson was here on Sunday and he said ‘Grandma, You gotta get ready for the fourth World Series, I’m taking you,’” Latowski said. “I said I’ll do my best.”

Latowski attended World Series games at Fenway in 2004, 2007 and 2013.

Mary Latowski at Fenway Park (Photo credit: Linda Masiello via WPRI-TV)

The last time the Red Sox played the Dodgers in the World Series was 102 years ago, when she was born.

