WOLFEBORO, New Hampshire (CBS) — The New Hampshire District Attorney Office’s announced early Monday that they are investigating a “suspicious death” in Wolfeboro. State Police and Wolfeboro Police are also involved.

“This is an unfolding investigation,” said a statement from D.A. Gordon MacDonald. No identity has been released at this time.

“Additional information will be provided as soon as possible while still protecting the integrity of the investigation,” the statement said.