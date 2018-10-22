  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMPaid Program
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Tiffany Chan, WBZ-TV
Filed Under:Tiffany Chan, Winthrop

WINTHROP (CBS) – A Winthrop family lost just about everything when a fire ripped through their Wilshire Street home Thursday night.

“I – I was speechless. I was just looking at it and tears coming down my face,” said Diane Olson. “The fire was so out of control.”

The Olson family has lived in the home for more than five decades. They lost the majority of their belongings, including family heirlooms that can never be replaced.

“All that we had on our back were pajamas, slippers and a bathrobe and that’s how we left,” said Diane Olson.

Diane and her seven relatives all managed to escape the blaze after her son Jason smelled smoke and warned everyone to get out.

fire1 Winthrop Family Loses Everything When Fire Rips Through Home

Fire destroys home in Winthrop (WBZ-TV)

“I could see the flames coming up under the floorboards,” said Jason Olson.

The family is staying at a hotel as they contemplate their next steps. They’re relying on donations from a GoFundMe page to get by, and it’s already raised about $4,000.

“We’ve been getting some clothing and stuff like that,” said Diane Olson. “That’s what’s helping us right now.”

All the Olsons have are their memories and the kindness from others as this family begins to rebuild.

“People do come together in tragedy and you find what people are made out of and how kind people can be,” said Jason Olson.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s