By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — The folks in western New York are sure to be riled up next Monday night when the Patriots come to town.

No, the Bills aren’t playing particularly well. But the Patriots’ annual trip to Orchard Park always gets the fan base going. Add in the rare hosting of Monday Night Football, plus Halloween week? You just know that the place will be rocking — at least for the first few minutes of the game.

And now, Bills fans have some added reason to be fired up for the game: Tom Brady called them out.

“Another great win. 5-2, gotta get to 6-2,” Brady said in an Instagram video. “Woo! Bills Mafia, here we come.”

Granted, it was delivered in Brady’s normally goofy social media tone, but it was nevertheless delivered. That is what matters.

Clearly, Brady is not afraid of going to Buffalo, and with good reason. He’s made 16 trips to Buffalo in his career, and he’s won 14 times. (He’s also won 14 of 15 meetings with Buffalo in Foxboro.)

Brady’s tortured the Buffalo defense through the years, throwing 68 touchdowns and 22 interceptions, while posting a 101.1 passer rating. He’s endured through years where Buffalo’s defense has been stout, he’s survived flying phallic objects, and he’s backed up his words whenever he’s talked about going to Buffalo.

Bills fans will be naturally fired up anyway, because for one, they’re Bills fans. Being fired up is all they know. They’ve never seen a table that didn’t need a body smashing through it as soon as humanly possible. Plus, they’ll be hosting a Monday Night Football game for the first time since 2008. Bills fans are hoping to see their team win on a Monday night for the first time since 1999, and they’re hoping the results are better than when the 2007 Patriots came to town on a Monday night and promptly took a 35-7 lead behind four touchdown receptions by Randy Moss. (The Bills lost that game 56-10.)

There’s also the Halloween factor. Bills fans have been known to show up to the stadium dressed in … unique outfits:

Now factor in that this night game will be held two days before Halloween, and you just know things will be getting nutty.

And with a direct call-out from Mr. Brady himself? The fans, despite the troubles of the football team, are definitely going to show up for this one.

It all ought to make for an interesting night of football. And let’s face it: With the 2-5 Bills looking like an abject disaster, this game needs all the additional side stories that it can get.